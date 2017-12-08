Supreme Court hearing on same-sex wedding cake





Free speech is a beautiful luxury in which we have been granted by our constitution.

The downside of free speech – everyone has it, even those with whom we do not agree.

This week this Supreme Court will hear the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece, declined to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in July of 2012.

The ACLU stepped in to represent the couple in their complaint against Phillips.

Phillips does not agree with same-sex marriage and he believes that he had the right to refuse service to the couple on the basis of it infringing upon his Christian beliefs.

Why in 2017 does discrimination still exist against anyone? Gay, black, female, Muslim, Hispanic – where does the hate and discrimination end?

Is this situation any different than Jim Crow era refusal of service to African Americans?

I don’t think so.

Race, gender and disability discrimination is mostly illegal, but what if the business owner doesn’t want to serve someone with blonde hair? Or brown eyes? Or because they are tall? Or because they don’t like the customers shirt?

Phillips may be granted the right to refuse service to this couple, but if the Supreme Court says so, where will the line be drawn?

This opens the possibility of businesses legally refusing goods and services to consumers for nearly any reason imaginable.

