Shaking up the monotony

When the normalcy of everyday life becomes too normal, sometimes one needs to shake things up. And sometimes, that shakeup can be as simple as finding a new hobby.

The typical schedule for the typical student is usually wake up early, go to class, do nothing for a few hours, go to work, get home, do a bit of homework, fall asleep and do it all again in the morning.

At least, that is how it is for me.

Eventually, the daily cavalcade of the same old thing gets to be nothing short of banal.

On the worst days, not even even a few hours of Netflix or some video games can put a dent in the impenetrable drudgery.

Can’t go spending money willy-nilly, so there won’t be any adventuring in the next city over.

There are no more interesting shows to binge watch on Netflix, so that is a no-go.

It has definitely gotten bad when browsing Reddit becomes too boring.

This is where I was, not long ago. It was a friend with a crazy idea that shook things up for me.

“Dude, let’s go fishing!”

In less than 45 hours on a slow day, I was battling tooth and nail against a six-pound bass.

For something that sounded so truly boring at first, it quickly turned into my newest hobby.

That has always been the best means of escape when one is stuck in a funk.

Go out and do something new for a few hours. Maybe fishing won’t do it for everyone, but there is something out there.

Go to an open mic or karaoke night and knock them dead with your singing voice.

Or, finally take up that nerdy friend on their offer to play Dungeons and Dragons.One might find they actually enjoy pretending to be a Paladin for a few hours on a Thursday night.

When doing the same old thing stops doing it, nothing shakes up the monotony quite like the decision to try something new.

Variety is the spice of life after all.

