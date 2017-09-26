A threat worth restricting





It is Monday morning, and I’ve woken up to the most horrifying news. Amidst the growing threat of nuclear war, President Trump has expanded travel restrictions to North Korea.

Here is the horrifying bit-I’m actually okay with that.

From the get-go, Trump’s travel ban was a monumentally divisive issue, with detractors being quick to point out how it targeted countries where Islam was practiced predominantly.

Sandwiched firmly between “Hillary needs to go to jail” tweet #45 and “We are definitely going to make Mexico build our wall for us” tweet #98852, of course, it was going to piss the nation off.

Using a travel ban to target an entire ideology, labeling every person of that faith as “the enemy” and refusing them entry into the country was certainly a disgusting move.

That the ban still exists, even in its greatly diminished state, should sicken anyone with a shred of decency to their core.

And yet, it is hard to muster that same disgust for this latest extension of the restrictions, now targeting everybody’s favorite little despotic nation, North Korea.

It is probably because of all of those missiles they are firing into the Pacific.

The whole time we were laughing at this strange country with their wacky leader and his Pauly-D haircut, and we never considered that they might be dead serious about attacking us.

As North Korea becomes more brazen, launching missiles over Japan and making threats of death and destruction courtesy of their Great Leader, maybe restricting the country isn’t a bad idea.

You know, on top of the embargos and sanctions we have had against them for the better part of twenty years.

The travel ban, as a concept, is still deserving of criticism, and all of the revulsion directed at it is still warranted.

But this is a country that is developing and testing weapons of mass destruction, with an explicit intent on using them to harm the world at large.

As truly awful as it is to say, no car-bombing or mass-shooting can rival the destructive potential of a missile strike.

In light of all of this, I wake up to the horrifying realization that this time, this one time, they got it right.

