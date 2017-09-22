1960s pop music still relevant





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Everyone loves and finds comfort in their favorite music. When times get tough, music is always there to lift our spirits.

No matter where one stands politically or socially, there is no denying that we live in turbulent and divisive times. In our nation’s history, there are only two more controversial periods than the era in which we are living in right now: the Civil War and the late 1960s- early 1970s.

No one living now remembers the Civil War era. However, you can probably ask your parents or grandparents about one of the most beautiful, yet ugliest, decades in recent history.

It is likely if you spend some time talking to anyone of that generation, they will tell you one redeeming quality arose from the 1960s – the music.

These songs sounded great, but also had messages and stories to tell. They were from the first generation of artists to use their fame to rise against the establishment.

The people were fed up, and musicians were giving them a proactive voice for the first time. The music of that era made bold and immense statements.

The people were tired.

They were tired of sending their sons to die in the Vietnam War, tired of people being discriminated against – and downright abused – because of the color of their skin; tired of great leaders being assassinated; and women were beginning to make great strides in the feminist movement.

The main call to action in this music, in addition to anger and outrage, was simple: we want peace and equality for all.

13 0 0 0 0