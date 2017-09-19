Undergraduate enrollment down; Graduate, CAP students up





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Excluding CAP students, total enrollment actually decreased from 9,024 in Fall of last year to 9,017 this year. Since 2007, enrollment has decreased by 922 students, not counting CAP students, according to information gathered by the Office of Planning, Research and Assessment (OPRA).

The university released the enrollment numbers for Fall 2017 Monday, reporting a 340 student increase in total enrollment that includes undergraduate, graduate and College Achievement Program (CAP) students from 27 Indiana high schools.

The CAP numbers have risen over the past three years with this year breaking the 2,000 student mark with 2,016 enrollment.

Official enrollment numbers are taken at the end of the fourth week of classes, a method that began last year. Before that, enrollment numbers were collected at the end of the first week of classes.

Graduate student enrollment increased 22.5 percent from last year to 1,308, marking the largest number of graduate students recorded in the university’s history since it began offering graduate programs in 1984.

“USI has always delivered educational excellence to our student,” President Linda Bennett said in a news release. “It’s clear there is a greater need for graduate-level education, which is now serving as a growth driver for the institution.”

Incoming freshmen have recently entered the university with stronger GPA’s and standardized test scores. The average GPA of incoming freshman rose from 2.89 in 2007 to 3.36 in 2017 based on a 4.0 scale.

The university reported a 2.2 percent increase in first-time college students from 2016 with 1,722 students.

0 0 0 0 0