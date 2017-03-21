Give yourself time to ripen

A tomato doesn’t start off ripe, red and ready to be picked.

It first must grow until the point in its life when it’s ready to turn red. This can be said for the average college student.

Fresh out of high school, many graduates’ fall plans are to attend college, to get a degree in something they can make a career into. Being 18-years-old and becoming independent displays the ultimate maturity test.

Each student is different and maturity varies from person to person. However, I have noticed that there is personal growth during the college years for the majority of people.

As a soon-to-be fifth year senior, I have been through the cliché four years and have personally noticed growth in myself, as well as seeing others mature since 2013. I remember the first day of my freshman year, all moved into my apartment with three other guys. It was official; I had the ‘living on your own’ status.

That first year here at USI consisted of going to house parties, underage drinking with friends, attending some of the events on campus and just doing whatever to have fun with friends, all while taking fifteen credit hours.

Also working at Hollister at the time, my paycheck was usually spent on whatever I was doing that weekend or Ramen noodles. At the time, my only responsibilities were to go to class and party on the weekends.

However, looking back at that time, comparing it to who I am today, I’ve realized that there is a defining change in my actions and maturity.

The attendance and overall care for house parties and alcohol induced fun has been on a decrescendo slide and has ended almost entirely.

I’ve noticed I care more about spending my time and money on things that have more worth or meaning as well as being able to carry me forward in life.

I live in an off-campus apartment with a roommate and work as a shift leader at ColdStone Creamery. I don’t drink at all like I used to and use my free time to pursue my fitness goals and aspirations.

Lauren Dillard, a senior psychology major, said her involvement on campus has grown every year.

“I’ve actually become more involved on campus over the years,” she said. “Being in organizations and putting your time into certain events gives you a large number of people to associate with.”

Dillard said she has matured and come out of her shell in a different way to involve herself more and be an active member on campus.

All in all, college is a growing period for everyone.

Those who are driven and goal-orientated start to mature into seniors who have worked hard for their degree. For others who aren’t as serious about academics and their career, maturity isn’t something that’s guaranteed. It is something that happens throughout your life by making the right decisions and doing what needs to be done.

