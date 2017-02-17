USI Girls Basketball defeats University of Illinois Springfield 85-57

Faith Connell was one of the first people to know about the renaming of the USI radio station.
Connell, the promotions director for The Spin, found o...
March 18 is the last day students will be able to drop their regular length spring classes without evaluation.
In order for students to change the...
I believe it is the duty of every logically-minded adult to question anything presented to them as being “just the way things are.”
That being sa...
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.