The doomsday clock

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This past week any talk of the news that didn’t have the headline with the words Trump, Pence, or immigration ban was the word DOOMSDAY.

The Doomsday Clock, by definition, is a metaphorical clock that tells nuclear scientists when the world will end, which, in my opinion, isn’t worth the hype it’s getting.

Since 1953, the clock has reached a peak time of 2.5 minutes to midnight, the second lowest it’s ever been.

Over the past two decades, the clock has gone up and down depending on events that occur around the world, from the Iraq War to threats of nuclear wars.

Just about any nuclear event that occurs in countries will set our clock backwards, and once the threat appears to no longer exist, the clock will return to its normal 7-10 minutes.

The clock has reached 2.5 minutes to midnight due to the recent chain of events in which President Trump put forth an immigration ban on those from certain countries for the time being.

Personally, I don’t think a temporary immigration ban indicates the end of the world.

The Doomsday Clock was at an all-time high at 12 minutes in 1963 after the Partial Test Ban Treaty was signed that put a halt on all atomic bomb testing, and the closest it’s been was at two minutes in 1953 when the United States decided to test the hydrogen bomb.

I think this clock is just a way to scare those who do not know what’s going on in the world. Then, when a metaphorical clock says we are close to the end of the world, people start paying attention.

Now the people who run this Doomsday Clock are trusted scientists that dedicate their life to studying nuclear wars, bombs and occurrences that put a threat on the quality of life.

Yet, this clock does give a good reason as to why one should stay updated on what’s going on with the world and how nuclear power is extremely dangerous if it were to end up in the wrong hands.

Stay updated with world news, and become engaged with the possibilities our world could endure.

0 0 0 0 0