The year of the march

Every year for the past 44 years, there has been a profound march of people from all over the United States walking for the right to life, to end abortion, and to defund Planned Parenthood.

This is a march that I have respectfully been part of for a couple years.

Recently, on January 27th, a record amount of people were in Washington D.C. this year for that march.

This march has been going on for 44 consecutive years, and the media has never given them much credit or covered the it like it well deserves.

This year was different.

Almost a week prior, hundreds of thousands of men and women took part in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. for women’s equality. However, many were there to simply protest our new president, Donald Trump.

Normally, I have no problem with the Women’s March; I am all for women’s empowerment and showing the younger generation of girls they are strong, but this march was strictly a protest disrespecting our current president.

This march got full media attention. Fox, CNN, MSNBC and all major news outlets were on a live stream of this march on and off all day.

When the March for Life occurred this year, there was a sudden increase in media attention that had never been the case any other year, and I believe it’s the Woman’s March to thank for that.

Washington D.C. is where everything important has been happening recently; it’s the center of attention with the media. First the Inauguration, then the Women’s March and ending with the March for Life.

Each of these events bringing historic acts of bravery and strong beliefs to one location.

Due to so many historic events happening in this part of the United States, I believe the media was just waiting to find another story to cover. This acted in favor of the March for Life which was never gotten the credit it deserves.

As both of these marches have come to an end, I sit and wonder when something new will happen that will catch the media’s full attention.

Either way, these issues that were brought up are important and need to be marched about.

You could say this year has been nothing short of crazy already, but the motivation to speak up has been the primary theme thus far.

We will find out soon enough whether that is a blessing or a curse.

