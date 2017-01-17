Affordable Health Care, Not For Everyone

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In 2009, President Barack Obama was sworn into office and from that day America changed in many ways.

Under the Obama Administration, America welcomed its first African American President, unified ties with Cuba for the first time, and created the first universal health care plan, passing in 2010, and supplying every American with affordable healthcare.

The Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, is created differently than most healthcare plans.

Obamacare appeals to Americans who cannot normally afford healthcare.

Not only has Obamacare changed the face of healthcare in the United States, but it has required every American citizen to have some sort of health care plan, regardless of any previous desire for it.

Donald Trump said in his first 100 days in office he will repeal Obamacare for good.

What does this mean for the 20 million people who would lose benefits?

What does this mean for an unemployed college student in need of a healthcare plan?

Trump has yet to lay out a detailed plan on how to repeal and replace Obamacare, but there is no doubt he will follow through with his promise.

My advice on the preparation for the uninsured is to either find yourself a suitable job that will give you healthcare or find an insurance agency that is the right fit for you.

It is your choice whether you wish to be under a health insurance plan; it’s an acceptable choice if you’re someone with no health concerns or if you are a person who doesn’t live on the edge.

Hopes are high for what the President-Elect Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, along with the members of his cabinet, have in store for the citizens of the United States.

What Trump has in store has the potential to be the greatest or the worst America has ever seen.

Many have the opinion that the worst is upon us, but America elected Donald Trump, so the people are going to get what they asked for.

0 0 0 0 0