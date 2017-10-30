Fee increase to fund programs, activities for ‘several years’

The Office of Finance and Administration (OFA) asked Associate Provost for Student Affairs Marcia Kiessling to construct a committee of students to determine how the extra fee money would be used.

Kiessling said the purpose of the Student Activity Advisory committee was to brainstorm ideas and make recommendations to the OFA for how the fees should be spent.

Shawneis Jones, a graduate student who served on the committee, said she thought her experience as a new student could help her offer suggestions about how to use the fee to benefit new graduate students.

“One of my biggest tasks was to really get a sense of the university culture and see what things were important to the students and where our strengths and weaknesses lie,” she said.

The results from the committee were separated into two categories: one-time expenses and ongoing expenses.

The top recommendation for the one-time expenses is the revitalization of the Intramural and Recreational Field, also known as the rugby field, while the top recommendation for ongoing expenses was grants for student organizations.

“The committee was formed so that this fee wasn’t just implemented based on what administrators think or what faculty think,” Jones said. “It was really geared toward getting to the bottom of what students need and what can make our experiences better.”

Many of the recommendations from last year are in the process of being implemented, one of which includes adding two napping pods for tired students.

The napping pods, which will cost about $13,000 each with funds from the Student Activity Fee, will be placed in either the Recreation, Wellness and Fitness Center or the Rice Library.

“It would be worth (the student fee money) because it’s a resource that is available to all students,” SGA College of Business Representative Sam Coward said. “It would be different if it wasn’t available to students paying the fee.”

Kiessling said the idea for the pods stemmed from an initiative to better serve commuter students.

“We weren’t really sure if it was just a passing fad or if it was something that people really use, but there is all this interest in it now so we are going to give it a try and see,” she said.

The pods include a privacy visor for seclusion, an interface console to time the duration of the nap and a built-in speaker.

“We talked about what we really want is those commuter students integrated and involved with the entire campus community and not feel segregated,” she said. “Those commuter students drive maybe 30, 45 minutes and they have class and then they have a break and would like to take a nap.”

Kiessling said there was some concern if people may come in and use the pods for extended periods of time.

Other initiatives being implemented include giving every student organization the ability to apply for up to $1,000 in grant money every year, funding Eagle Perks, a program that will give away free tickets and coupons to various activities on and off campus and increasing funding to The Shield, SGA and the Activities Programming Board (APB).