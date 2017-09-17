Bouie to headline as first “Knowledge For Life” speaker





The university’s student development program will launch its inaugural ‘Knowledge For Life’ series on Sept 27. The first presentation will feature prominent journalist Jamelle Bouie.

“The topic and background Jamelle Bouie will be presenting is a good cross section,” Jennifer Garrison, assistant director of student development said. “USI wanted a different perspective and point of view on the time we are currently living through.”

Bouie will present on the Civil Rights Movement Today during his lecture at Carter Hall beginning at 6:30 Sept. 27. Recognized during the onslaught of violent protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting death of Michael Brown, Bouie garnered nationwide media attention after landing a spot for his coverage on Forbes 2015 “30 Under 30 Media list.”

Bouie currently serves as the chief political correspondent for Slate Magazine and frequently appears on CBS News’ “Face The Nation.”

“Through the increased student activity fee, (the university) was interested in doing a speaker series,” Garrison said. “This is a current topic USI believes will benefit the community.”

Garrison said that the focus remains on students, however the event is open to the public.

The second semester ‘Knowledge for Life’ series has already been planned for Feb. 22. Authors and public speaker’s Joshua Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known for their podcast “The Minimalists,” will lecture at Carter Hall beginning at 6 p.m. The focus for their speech includes how changing the way you live can impact all aspects of your life.

Garrison said after hearing input from teachers, and students the final list was selected.

