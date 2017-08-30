Taylor Swift unfortunately does it again

Taylor Swift, known for being petty and dragging her previous relationships down into the lyrical depths of break-up songs, now has notoriously come out with yet another petty song about her “reputation.”

But let’s be real everyone gets a reputation for a reason, right?

In her new music video, T-Swift comes crawling out of her grave titled “Here lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation.” Girl, could this be any more extra?

I understand that you’re “killing off” your reputation and I get that, good for you, but at least write your lyrics better and is killing yourself off really the best way to do this?

Is that really the best message to send, or I mean what even is the message here? That if you have a bad reputation you should just kill it and fight back at everyone who wronged you?

I wouldn’t say I’m surprised to hear this from Swift but usually the songs are at least better written.

First of all, in the middle of the song, you rhyme time with time, and the song repeats itself so many times that you have the chorus memorized by the end of the song.

The beat is a cliche pop song beat which is generally written in common time and consists of four beats per bar, nothing new to the ear there.

This song makes her seem childish and petty with the lyrics “I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage / the role you made me play, the fool / No, I don’t like you.”

What happened to “shaking off” your haters and having a positive attitude with your music?

Even though I am extremely proud of Swift for standing up for her rights and winning the court case against the radio host, I just don’t feel she has made a step in the right direction writing this song.

