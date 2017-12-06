Relax and unwind at the Jazz Lounge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tyler Baugh

Archie’s Café House hosted an open mic and live music event Friday evening.

The overall atmosphere was warm and benevolent, despite the chilly weather outside. It was a cozy environment for students to socialize while listening to live music and snacking on refreshments.

The event allowed anyone to showcase their talents in the form of a skit, dance, song, poem recitation, storytelling, or a variety of other categories

D’Angelo Himes has been performing since he was in the fifth grade.

The junior theatre performance major has performed in many productions, the most recent being Anon(ymous). He came to the university because of the well-known theatre department.

“It’s a great theatre program,” Himes said. “I think it can help me out with my major and help me build a career.”

Himes wants to pursue theatre full-time after he graduates. He has performed numerous amount of times at the Performance center also at Live at Apollo, which is another event for students to showcase their talents.

0 0 0 0 0