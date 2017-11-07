SLIDESHOW: USI Women’s Ultimate Frisbee

University of Southern Indiana's Women's Ultimate Team fought hard at their tournament during November 4th and 5th. They played a total of 7 games and placed 5th in the tournament.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 31 Photos Jenna Bowman Samantha Dreadfulwater, junior, throws the disc to a teammate at the Eastern Illinois University tournament on Sunday, November 5th.

Close

0 0 0 0 0