SLIDESHOW: USI Women’s Ultimate Frisbee

University of Southern Indiana's Women's Ultimate Team fought hard at their tournament during November 4th and 5th. They played a total of 7 games and placed 5th in the tournament.

Jenna Bowman, Photographer
November 7, 2017

Slideshow • 31 Photos
Jenna Bowman

Samantha Dreadfulwater, junior, throws the disc to a teammate at the Eastern Illinois University tournament on Sunday, November 5th.

