Trustees approve presidential search committee, timetable

Riley Guerzini, News Editor
October 4, 2017

Abigail Stanley
The Board of Trustees approved the appointments of members of the search committee for the next president of USI. The committee is expected to complete the search by spring of 2018.

The university Board of Trustees approved the appointments for the candidates of the presidential search committee and the timetable for the search Oct. 4.

The committee is charged with bringing forward candidates to fill the office of the president with unanimous approval from the Board of Trustees. It is composed of 15 faculty members, staff, administrators, trustees and one student, Anjali Patel.

Two Ex-officio members, Executive Director of Human Resources Andrew Lenhardt and Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Kindra Strupp, will also serve on the committee.

Whoever is chosen as the next president will replace Linda Bennett, whose nine years as the university’s third president will come to an end June 30.

“We certainly appreciate what Dr. Bennett has done for this university,” Board of Trustees Chairman Harold Calloway said. “She has done exceptionally well and you can tell by the growth of our institution and the culture that we have here and how we really appreciate one another.”

Calloway said the three main characteristics they are looking for in the next president are good communication skills, inclusivity and a good understanding of where the university’s education is moving forward.

“We wanted to identify what goals and what type of person we are looking for to replace Dr. Bennett,” he said. “We had a discussion this morning about what we have been as a university, what we are right now and where we see ourselves going as we move forward.”

The first committee meeting will be held Oct. 16. All committee meeting will be closed to the public.

Calloway said the position will not be posted until after the Oct. 16 meeting.

The committee will be assisted by Steve Leo, a representative from Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates. Leo will also help advertise the position.

The committee is expected to choose a candidate by late spring of 2018.

“We are hopeful that we get the right person that has the right spirit,” Calloway said. “When that happens, we will continue to be successful.”

The full list of committee members can be viewed at goo.gl/XKzXPA.

