GALLERY: Women’s Volleyball vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

Jalon Dowell, PhotographerSeptember 28, 2017
Amanda Jung, a sophomore middle-blocker jumps and spikes the ball over the net Saturday afternoon in the PAC. The Screaming Eagles lost to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside 3-2.
Tags: Eagles, USI, volleyball, Women's volleyball
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sports
GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside
Columns
The Sideline View
GALLERY: USI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL VS MISSOURI S&T
Stein receives preseason honor
Love of the game
The Sideline View: Curb your expectations for the PAC
The Sideline View: Cheering can be fun too
The Sideline View: Majors matter more than athletics
The Sideline View: Focus on the new, not the old
The Sideline View: What issues are athletes allowed to speak about?
The Shield
University of Southern Indiana's student publication
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.