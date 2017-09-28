University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

Jalon Dowell, Photographer
September 28, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 8 Photos
Jalon Dowell

Ryley Hancock, a junior forward, runs down the field Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles broke their winless streak and scored 2-0 against University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Sports

    GALLERY: Women’s Volleyball vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View

  • Sports

    GALLERY: USI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL VS MISSOURI S&T

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Sports

    Stein receives preseason honor

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Sports

    Love of the game

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View: Curb your expectations for the PAC

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View: Cheering can be fun too

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View: Majors matter more than athletics

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View: Focus on the new, not the old

  • GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside

    Columns

    The Sideline View: What issues are athletes allowed to speak about?

University of Southern Indiana's student publication
GALLERY: USI Women’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Parkside