Ask Alex: Regarding major choice and romantic rejection





Hey Alex, I’m no longer enjoying my job. I applied to where I work because I genuinely thought I’d like it. My coworkers and the hours I’m given are awful. I’m called to go in during class sometimes! What do you think I should do? – Unhappily Employed

Employed, have you started looking into new jobs yet? You may not get the number of hours you want, but working on campus is definitely an option.

Considering the campus employs students frequently, it seems good about having flexible hours for students to work that won’t conflict with school.

In addition, your co-workers in an on-campus job would likely be in your peer group, so there’s a higher chance of you enjoying your coworkers.

If working on-campus doesn’t seem feasible, try working in a position that will give you experience in the field you’re looking to work in after graduating. Future employers will appreciate your experience.

Alex, I asked out a guy recently, and I was sorely shot down. I still see him around school and between classes, and I can’t help but feel weird anytime I see him or think about him. How do you handle rejection? – Asking After Asking

Triple A, rejection is extremely common and nothing to worry about. That is also the first step: stop worrying about it.

If you’re mentally panicking every time you see and think about this guy, of course, you’re going to feel weird about it. Instead, channel that anxiety into something else that benefits you or others. This process of turning negativity into positivity and productivity is called “sublimation” in psychology, and it’s worth reading about.

The second step is to take your mind off of him. Go out with friends, study harder, work out harder and take some time to do the things you really enjoy.

The final step in this mini crash course of handling rejection is to move on. When you’ve stopped giving much thought to this other person and you genuinely feel ready to move on, do so.

A word of warning: do not enter into a relationship while still hung up on someone else. It’s not fair to either of you and, it will be an emotional and relational hindrance.

