Voter registration information
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
September 26 is National Voter Registration Day.
Indiana:
Check contact information for your county.
Check status: http://ow.ly/jWCp30fqle7
-
Voters must live in the precinct for at least 30 days before the next election.
-
Voters must register at least 29 days before an election.
Kentucky:
Check contact information for your county.
Check status: http://ow.ly/yWx430fqli9
-
Been a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days leading up to the election.
-
Voters must register to vote at least 29 days before the next election.
Illinois:
Check contact information for your jurisdiction.
Check status: http://ow.ly/5SJt30fqlk2
-
Voters must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to election day.
-
Register 27 days prior to an election.
Residents of other states visit- https://www.vote.org/ to check voter registration status.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.