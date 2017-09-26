University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

Voter registration information

September 25, 2017Leave a Comment

September 26 is National Voter Registration Day.

Indiana:

Check contact information for your county.

Check status: http://ow.ly/jWCp30fqle7

  • Voters must live in the precinct for at least 30 days before the next election.

  • Voters must register at least 29 days before an election.

Kentucky:

Check contact information for your county.

Check status: http://ow.ly/yWx430fqli9

  • Been a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days leading up to the election.

  • Voters must register to vote at least 29 days before the next election.

Illinois:

Check contact information for your jurisdiction.

Check status: http://ow.ly/5SJt30fqlk2

  • Voters must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to election day.

  • Register 27 days prior to an election.

Residents of other states visit- https://www.vote.org/ to check voter registration status. 

