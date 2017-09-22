Local galleries important potential resource





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Art students at USI should not ignore the opportunities available to them through local galleries.

Not only are galleries cool places to hang out and get inspired, getting to know other local artists and gallery owners provides an advantage to artists who are ready to show their work.

I took a trip down to Washington Avenue after class one day, and – after ten minutes and a wrong turn or two – I found a parking spot in an alley behind a whimsical painted lady house. A handmade sign on the chain-link fence confirmed I was in the right spot for Stac Gallery.

I let myself into a yard full of wooden sculptures and painted stepping stones. A greeting was painted onto the bright red back door.

“Welcome In!”

In I went. A coffee bar stood across from the door and conversation drifted in from the next room.

As I entered, I heard, “Welcome in!”

This time, I was greeted by Miai Almarez, daughter of local painter Nguyen Qui Bau. She told me she was formerly a business student at USI and now helps her father run the gallery.

The next room of the house was full of paintings. Above a series of abstracts, the phrase “Support local artists!” was painted in bright letters along the wall.

As I wandered through the rooms, a small group of people laughed and chatted about showing and selling their work in the area.

It was completely different from my experience visiting galleries as an art student in Vincennes. There was very little chance of connecting to the local art community there.

Outside the university, there are two galleries in Vincennes with narrow operating hours that usually conflicted with my classes.

When I was able to go in, I never had as welcoming or social an experience as I have had visiting galleries in Evansville.

The strong art community in Evansville provides aspiring artists with a way to make connections that can help build their careers.

That can make the difference between wanting to be a showing artist and actually showing your art.

Even if you are not trying to advance your career, it is always fun to spend some time drinking good coffee and enjoying locally-made art.

0 0 0 0 0