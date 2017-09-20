University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

GALLERY: “Yes We Can” Diversity Parade

Austin Lewis, Jalon Dowell, Jordan Auker, Photographers
September 19, 2017

Slideshow • 12 Photos
Austin Lewis

People stand on the side of the street to watch the second annual "Yes We Can" Diversity Parade Saturday morning in downtown Henderson, Ky. The purpose of the parade was to highlight and embrace diversity in the community. The event was hosted by Backyard Games of America and featured The Jesse White Tumblers from Chicago, Simmons University Band from Louisville and the Old Man Dancers from Atlanta.

