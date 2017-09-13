Presidential Pursuit

Trustees seek Bennett's replacement





The university Board of Trustees will begin their search for the next President of USI within the coming weeks.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Harold Calloway said the Board will be forming a search committee within the next couple weeks to begin their search President Linda Bennett’s replacement, who announced her retirement at a faculty meeting in August.

“We want someone who is a proven leader, a proven communicator, a person who has love for the students and love for the community and for faculty,” Calloway said. “I’m not sure how close we can get to that but that’s the caliber of person we are looking at.”

The average tenure of a university president is eight and a half years according to a 2006 survey done by the American Council on Education.

Bennett, who became President in 2009, is the university’s third President since it was founded in 1965. Bennett’s predecessor, Ray Hoops, served as President from 1994-2009 and USI’s first President, David Rice, served for 27 years between 1967-1994.

Calloway said the Board will be taking their time with the decision and want to make sure they hire the best candidate.

“We can go real fast and get it done and get it over with or we can methodically go through it based on where we have been, knowing that history, knowing where we are now and knowing where we want to go,” he said.

Calloway said he has cut back on activities outside the university, including his job, in order to focus more on finding a new President.

“This is a really important position we are trying to fill,” he said. “I think to give less than 100 percent would not be good for the university students or the faculty.”

Under Bennett, the university completed its first strategic plan along with the completed construction of the Griffin Center, Performance Center and the Business and Engineering building. Calloway said the university has seen large growth under Bennett and hopes that will continue under the next President.

“From a physical standpoint, I think the most exciting thing we have going on right now is the Fuquay Welcome Center, so I am looking at those as places of growth,” he said. “I think we have also done a good job in diversity on campus as far as students and the staff and I think that is important as well.”

