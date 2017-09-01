Involvement Fair is awful, vital

Isaac Williams Jessica Elward joins the student ambassador club during the involvement fair.

Every August, once students have had a chance to settle into their classes, organizations across campus come together to recruit students through a hellish event known as the Student Involvement Fair.

In many ways, it is like a fair.

Hundreds of people wander the booths set up outside under a blistering summer sun.

Handmade posters hang hither and thither, screaming for the attention of passersby.

Everyone strains to be heard through the hullabaloo.

Many even take home little prizes as representatives of various organizations use candy or cheap giveaways to lure students into signing up for newsletters or applying for membership.

It is physically uncomfortable to be out in the heat, trying to find your way through the crowds in search of more information about groups that suit your interests. Still, it is worth getting lost among the tables and being forced to stand much too close to strangers for so long.

There are well over 150 student organizations at USI, and the webpage for the Office of Student Development does not include them all. EagleSync, too, has noticeable holes in its list of student groups.

Those groups that are listed often have too little information available online for students to decide if the groups are worth investing time and effort that could otherwise be used for things like homework or Netflix binges.

Without the Student Involvement Fair, many lesser-known organizations might go unnoticed. Worse still, many students who want to be involved might not have the resources to find the groups that fit them best.

The Student Involvement Fair provides an opportunity for students to engage face-to-face with multiple groups in one go. This increases the chances of students finding groups that are right for them.

Finding the perfect group takes some work. Bring a water bottle, find a table map and be brave enough to step into the fray.

