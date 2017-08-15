University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

Muy bien

Sarah Rogers, Features EditorAugust 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Spinning on Blue” by Bien exceeded my expectations.

Mostly because I had none.

The Nashville pop-indie trio made their self-titled debut EP back in September of last year, according to Indietronica.

Only having a handful of songs, the group has mainly featured singles. Bien released the single “Spinning on Blue” earlier this summer after their last single in 2016.

The song features a single female voice, reminding me of a more mellow Sara Bareilles. It didn’t take long to see Bien’s brave venture outside the lines.

It’s no secret that most indie songs are on the sadder side. Some might call them depressing, but I say good music is good music.

Beginning with the words, “Wake up, wake up, wake up, the sun is rising, the day is here for us,” the first line highlights Bien’s happier, almost juvenile tune.

Bien’s compilation of synths, strings and vocals creates a synthetic sound that accomplishes the hope filled message perfectly.

Coming to the chorus Bien sings, “We’re all spinning on blue watching the same clouds, breathing in, breathing out.”

The song is filled with such simple and innocent hope that mutual understanding and love can be reached, and I would say that’s timely.

I do not think Bien is trying to make a political statement, however, it’s hard not to pick up on the blaring messages that our world is in need of some healing.

What better way to heal than through the simple nature of childlike wonder?

“Spinning on Blue” wasn’t the most fantastically composed song I’ve ever heard. Yet, its message reminds me of the reason songs have power and are remembered for centuries.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now, and we really wanted to write something that encouraged people to remember we’re all sharing this planet,” Bien told Indietronica. “It’s our kind of ‘seize the day’ song that reminds us to take in the beauty and wonder of the world and the people around us.”

4 Stars (4 / 5)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under Reviews

Fake soviet bloc series delivers real laughs
Fake soviet bloc series delivers real laughs
Understanding the villain
Understanding the villain
All-American comeback
All-American comeback
‘Baby Driver’ perfectly blends hot tunes, hot rubber
‘Baby Driver’ perfectly blends hot tunes, hot rubber
‘The Dark Tower’ stands flaccid
‘The Dark Tower’ stands flaccid
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    Fake soviet bloc series delivers real laughs

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    Understanding the villain

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    All-American comeback

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    ‘Baby Driver’ perfectly blends hot tunes, hot rubber

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    ‘The Dark Tower’ stands flaccid

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    Unicorn frappuccino throws customers for a loop

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    MST3K returns, nerds rejoice

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    Panic! at the Disco gives fiery and explosive performance

  • Muy bien

    Reviews

    ‘Bates Motel’ ties up loose ends, delves into human nature

  • Reviews

    Mid-series book falls short

University of Southern Indiana's student publication
Muy bien