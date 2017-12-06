‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer creates hype

Wikipedia Commons

The trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” was released last week, and it is receiving all sorts of hype from across the globe.

Marvel is only growing bigger and better with each film released. Having recently found great success with “Thor: Ragnarok” and teasing the anticipated “Black Panther” movie coming in mid-February, the new Avengers movie set to release next May is getting superhero fans giddy with excitement.

In the trailer, viewers see all their favorite characters each engaged in their own storylines. The notoriously snarky Doctor Strange and Tony Stark apparently meet and audiences can only guess how well that encounter will go.

The Hulk returns from his long visit to a parallel universe and is ready to join up with his fellow Avengers with zero knowledge of the events in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Spider-Man is seen decked out in a sweet new suit that is obviously provided by Tony Stark. Captain America is seen in need of his shield, while Black Widow tries out the blonde look.

Unfortunately, Vision appears to have his source of power stolen from him by power-hungry Thanos, who is collecting all six of the Infinity Stones in order to inflict his awful will on reality.

To make matters slightly worse, Loki is seen holding the Tesseract, a moment which entails that the God of Mischief may once again betray his brother Thor for his own gain.

But Thor probably doesn’t need to worry too much.

At the end of the trailer, it appears the God of Thunder may have stumbled upon the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will hopefully end up joining forces with the Avengers in efforts of taking down Thanos.

The trailer for the new Avengers movie wasn’t long enough to give audiences much insight, but it was enough to get many people excited for next May.

“Infinity War” may be one of the best additions to the franchise yet. While there are still about six months of waiting until the film, at least “Black Panther” will soon be released to hold viewers over until the Infinity War can begin.

