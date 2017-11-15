University of Southern Indiana's student publication

Thor: Ragnarok, another marvelous Marvel movie

Darrian Breedlove, Staff WriterNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Marvel has produced another entertaining addition to its franchise with the recently released “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The third movie in the Thor film series features the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) trapped on the other side of the universe as a prisoner forced to compete in a deadly gladiator tournament against his fellow Avenger, the Hulk.

Meanwhile, as Thor tries to escape to return to his homeland, chaos ensues in Asgard as Thor’s older sister Hela takes the throne and tries to force Asgardian citizens to bend to her will.

“Ragnarok” is perhaps the best installment in the Thor series, if not one of the most entertaining Marvel movies to date.

With a colorful cast, exciting action sequences and great humor, “Ragnarok” hooks the viewer from start to finish.

All of the characters have their own charms, something the actors did marvelous jobs of displaying.

One of the best features of the film was being able to see how much character growth Thor has gone through since his first movie.

Gone is the arrogant and pompous god of thunder. “Ragnarok” shows that Thor has become practical and more grounded.

However, while there are clear changes to Thor’s character, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) doesn’t seem to have changed nearly as much.

He is still very much the same mischievous and appealing trickster everyone knows and loves.

Moments between Thor and Loki in the films will always be some of the best scenes in the franchise because of how easily the two bounce off of each other in regards to banter and emotions.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is a great film to watch with just about anyone. It has a little bit of something for everyone.

It is probably one of the best Marvel movies yet, though there is no doubt Marvel with blow audiences away yet again with another installment in their superhero franchise in the near future.

(5.0 / 5)
