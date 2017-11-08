Gospel Explosion coming to Carter Hall

USI Photo services

D’Angelo Taylor wants everyone to come to Gospel Explosion.

“Gospel Explosion allows students to hear different songs and it’s a way to showcase our choir students,” the Multicultural Center’s assistant director said. “It is a great time to hear some great music. There’s a good mixture of both old and new gospel music.”

Gospel Explosion will be held in Carter Hall beginning at six p.m. on November 12

The event is hosted by Designed by Grace, the university gospel choir, and will feature special guest performances from churches and groups located in the tri-state area. The event honors Religious Awareness Month.

Designed by Grace is one of three choirs at the university, the other two being the Chamber Choir and the Women’s Choir. Each holds concerts once a semester.

The gospel choir is a cooperative program of the College of Liberal Arts and the Multicultural Center. The group is committed to excellence, as members strive for growth of both students and the Evansville community. They hold concerts for many local events including weddings, church services, and scholarship banquets.

Designed by Grace sings a variety of music including spirituals and hymns. Thomas Brank said the group often practice more than one generation of music to appease all audiences. “They do need a foundation in older songs to reach a mass majority of the audience they are singing for,” the coordinator said.

The Multicultural Center hosts the yearly event as a fun way for students to come out and listen to music from the university choirs.

Kentucky State University’s choir, Gospel Ensemble was chosen to come and join in the performance of gospel music. The choir serves as a bridge between the university and church community, performing a variety of styles, including contemporary and traditional gospel along with spirituals and anthems.

Brank said the Gospel Ensemble has joined USI for several concerts in the past always bringing a wide variety of styles to any concert. “We had familiar people involved and we just built up a core from that. They’ve always brought a wonderful time. They’ve always worked with trying to come down here.”

“The event allows students to hear this type of music and enjoy with others,” said Taylor.

Saturday will be the first concert of the school year. Another will be held during the spring semester. “We guarantee it will be a wonderful concert. We give them a wonderful list of guests that when they bring music they also bring a message with them,” said Brank.

“If your schedule allows, come out and join,” said Taylor.

For those interested in more choir events, the Chamber Choir will be hosting the Madrigal Feaste and holiday concert Dec. 1-4 in Carter Hall.

