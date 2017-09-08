Ask Alex: on dating, roommates, and skipping class

Hello Alex, I’m having a hard time talking to this girl that I’m interested in. She sits across the class from me in anatomy, and moving across the room near her suddenly seems like a bad move. What should I do? – Antsy in Anatomy

Antsy, there’s no need to move across the room, because the classroom is the last place where you want to start.

Outside of class, whether you’re coming or going from it, is your best time to talk to her. If it’s possible to walk with her after anatomy, do that.

Discussing class, the professor and the material can lead to an opportunity to invite her to study together. The library is a great place to grab a coffee, get to know each other and still be productive in the subject you mutually share.

Dear Alex, I think my suitemates hate my roommate and me. They have their door constantly closed, and they never spend time in the living room, leaving us to feel like we’re somehow forcibly keeping them out of that space when that’s not the case at all. How can we reach out to them? – Sydney, Junior

I take it that you and your roommate were randomly assigned the girls on the other side of the apartment, and if that’s the case, you likely don’t know them that well.

Your first approach should be to get to know the-girls-behind-the-closed-door when you can. Coax them out of their room with things you feel like they might be interested in. Invite them to activities you like and try to bond over the commonalities that you share.

Once you feel like you can interact and genuinely live together, use your living room as a place to convene to do things together. I’m partial to board games in particular. Play something you can all enjoy, and then I’d expect the always closed door to be a lot more open.

Alex, I’m concerned that my roommate spends all his time playing video games, and he never goes to class or out in general. How can I help him? – Tom, Sophomore

Tom, I’m glad you’re worried about your roommate, and there are a few ways you can help him. I want you to realize, though, that you can’t hold his hand throughout college.

Invite him out and try to catch his interest in things other than video games. If he’s struggling with what he’s studying, seeing homework as a waste of time when he could be playing games, and you’re familiar with the material, you can help him. Otherwise, point him towards Academic Skills, where they offer tutoring.

