Ask Alex: on staying vegan and maintaining weight

This is an introduction to a new segment that will appear weekly in The Shield.

I’m certain that you’re familiar, or have at least heard of, popular advice columns such as: Dear Prudence, Dear Abby and, if you are a little tech-savvy, Captain Awkward.

My goal is to provide a more local and similar service, while maintaining the format. You ask, I answer.

Dear Alex, I’m finding it hard to maintain a vegan lifestyle on campus because my options feel limited at USI. Where can I go on campus or in Evansville to eat? I’m practically starving!

– Janie, Freshman

You’re right, Janie. Options do feel very limited for vegans and vegetarians, considering a lot of the on-campus restaurants don’t seem to have a diverse enough menu for people who choose those lifestyles.

As a freshman, it’s likely you have a meal plan that would allow you to eat at the Loft, which offers the salad bar, the wok, and even the grill has a black bean burger (though they butter the buns, so make sure to ask that they don’t).

The Eagle Express Store doesn’t have much in terms of food made to order that’s vegan, but they do provide fruits, vegetables and things like frozen pad thai, which is definitely vegan.

I promise you don’t have to go too far out of your way to stay vegan. If the stuff on campus doesn’t satisfy, Schnucks is likely your best bet in terms of buying vegan groceries.

Alex, I’m afraid of the infamous “Freshman Fifteen.” How do I avoid gaining weight now that I’m not living at home and adjusting to a new diet?

– Tucker, Freshman

Tucker, there’s a multitude of ways to prevent gaining 15 pounds.

If your diet at home worked for you, and you were maintaining your weight, simply emulate what you were eating at home here.

If that’s not possible for some reason, I highly recommend taking up running or checking out the RFWC.

They offer personal trainers at no cost and they’ll work with you to help you achieve your goals; in your case, Tucker, maintaining your weight.

If you’re not a fan of working out in front of someone, they have rooms unlocked and open with a lot of space to do bodyweight exercises.

Good luck, Tucker!

Click here to submit your own question to Ask Alex.

