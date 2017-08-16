New year, new intramural leagues

The university’s intramural sports are changing.

Starting this school year, dodgeball and futsal, which is like soccer, only played indoors and with fewer people at a time, will no longer be held as one-day tournaments.

Instead, each will have their very own seasons since they’ve been reclassified to “league sports,” Brandon Szachta, program coordinator of intramural and club sports, said.

At USI, there are two categories of intramural sports: tournaments, which are held over the course of one or two days, and leagues, which receive a full season that ranges from two-to-four weeks.

Szachta said the decision to give futsal and dodgeball a full intramural season came from him and Joe Gratz, the assistant director of intramural sports, both seeing a large turnout of teams at each one-day tournament last year.

“We got like 20 teams, which is a lot to have for a tournament,” he said.

Aside from having a full season for teams to play in, students that play in the dodgeball and futsal leagues will also receive a different shirt than the one they were given last year.

If an intramural sport at USI is reclassified to a league sport from a tournament, the students in the league receive a t-shirt marking which specific intramural league they play in.

These t-shirts are different for each league, unlike the t-shirts students receive for participating in tournaments because those don’t say which specific tournament the student played in and say the same thing no matter the sport.

There will also be a completely new 4v4 flag football tournament, Szachta said.

“Flag football is probably our most popular league right now,” he said. “We have the most teams sign up for flag football, so we decided we’d also do something in the spring for it.”

The deadline to sign up for the futsal league is Aug. 28, and the season will be held from Sept. 5 through Sept. 20. As for the dodgeball league season, it won’t be held until the middle of the spring semester.

The 4v4 tournament will be held at the end of the spring semester and will take place over the course of two-days, with some of the games happening on a Saturday and the tournament’s conclusion taking place on a Sunday.

