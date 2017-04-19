Panic! at the Disco gives fiery and explosive performance

Panic! At the Disco not only sold out the KFC Yum Center, but also my heart.

With a performance that was full of energy and flawless vocals, the last original band member, Brendon Urie, and his touring members had the crowd on its feet from the very beginning.

The band started the night with a musical explosion as Urie stepped onto the stage. Gold streamers fell from the ceiling as he started off with the tune “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” occasionally showing off how developed his vocal range is by hitting high pitch notes.

As the band began to perform “Golden Days” – a personal favorite – Urie danced around on stage as clips from his music videos appeared on the big screen behind him, and impressive graphics and lights danced across the arena to the beat.

Although the band focused primarily on the “Death of a Bachelor” album, they appealed to the stereotypical “middle school emo” inside all of us with songs “Camisado” and “But It’s Better If You Do.”

Urie soon returned to the fun and pumped up jams of “Hallelujah” and “Crazy=Genius,” getting the crowd in touch with the band’s punk-rock roots as the audience jumped and fist pumped the air screaming the lyrics, before taking more of a serious note.

He spoke about equality and free love as he transitioned into the popular song from “Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die,” “Girls/Girls/Boys.” The crowd responded, by shining their phone flashlights through colorful hearts and lit up the arena in a rainbow.

During the song, the band had notable LGBTQ celebrities show up with a range of colors flashing on the screen. After the song, Urie stopped and spoke about how important equality is, especially in this day and age. Ending on a note saying that if Donald Trump disagrees he can “suck his dick.”

He then transitioned into a song by his “favorite gay man” and nailed it with his cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a challenging song that Urie performed with prestige.

To finish off the incredible night, the band concluded with its iconic performance of “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” that everyone had inscribed into their hearts from a young age and ended with a fiery performance of “Victorious.”

As more gold streamers and confetti floated down into the crowd Urie yelled “Thank you for an incredible night,” into the crowd.

All I can say is it was definitely incredible, and I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my Sunday night anywhere else.

Panic! At the Disco was definitely “Victorious.”

(5 / 5)

