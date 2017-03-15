‘Get Out’ terrifyingly real

“Get Out” is a stressful watch in the best way.

It’s fast-paced, compelling and horrifying whilst also being a mirror to hidden racism in society.

The plot hinges on Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) spending a weekend at the home of his girlfriend of fourth months, Katie. He’s concerned because she’s never dated a black person before, and he anticipates pushback from her parents.

At first, it seems they’re accepting, but Chris is soon in more danger than he could have ever expected.

While the plot twists and deadly situations Chris finds himself in may be pretty far from realistic, the way anti-blackness is depicted in “Get Out” is terrifyingly real.

Kaluuya plays Chris in a relatable, raw way—an African-American young adult who wishes things were different, but accepts his disadvantage and pushes through blatant racism.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “Get Out” is the comments Katie’s family makes when they meet Chris—bringing up golf with him simply because of Tiger Woods’ skin color or talking about Barack Obama.

They serve at first as a simple, somewhat humorous montage reflecting the ridiculousness of racial stereotypes, but later the movie changes the way you see that montage, making it more sinister and fitting for a horror movie.

There are little details, like the separation of milk and Fruit loops, or one antagonistic Asian character amongst a majority of whites, that other reviews and articles have pored over with analysis.

It’s absolutely beautiful for something so unlikely, a horror movie in 2017, to be this thought-provoking, and weirdly realistic. It’s exhausting to watch simply because there is so much to look out for and so many things to think about, in addition to a few pretty solid jump scares.

This movie will leave watchers dying to talk about all the little details they see on screen.

“Get Out” transcends the horror genre and elevates itself to a higher level—not just a popcorn movie, but a “let’s sit down and analyze the flaws in society” movie, too.

I couldn’t ask for anything more.

(5 / 5)

