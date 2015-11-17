University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

Sarah Rogers
Sarah is a sophomore journalism major and creative writing minor.

Sarah Rogers, Features Editor

Dec 05, 2017
Support animals offer relief (Story)
Dec 05, 2017
Life in the fast lane (Story)
Nov 28, 2017
University establishes NAACP chapter (Story)
Nov 14, 2017
‘This is beyond us’ (Story)
Nov 07, 2017
‘She has become such a force in this world’ (Story)
Nov 06, 2017
Smith releases second single for ‘The Thrill of It All’ (Story)
Nov 03, 2017
A celebration of life and death (Photo)
Nov 02, 2017
‘There is a lack of understanding’ (Story)
Oct 19, 2017
Speaker addresses consequences of social media (Story)
Oct 12, 2017
SAGA celebrates LGBTQ+ pride (Story/Photo)
Oct 10, 2017
Fabian can’t ‘Camouflage’ her talent (Story)
Oct 10, 2017
“Anon(ymous)” addresses social issues (Story)
Sep 26, 2017
Fall Festival worth sacrifice (Story)
Sep 26, 2017
Campus bus driver missed, celebrated (Story)
Sep 22, 2017
Question, persuade, refer (Story/Photo)
Sep 19, 2017
Netflix series sparks discussion (Story)
Sep 19, 2017
Rain ruins day, not morale (Story)
Sep 12, 2017
Spoken word draws crowd (Story)
Sep 11, 2017
Chai Chat offers more than just tea (Story)
Sep 05, 2017
Day off filled with fun, friends (Story)
Sep 03, 2017
Shattering stereotypes (Story)
Sep 02, 2017
‘A force to contend with’ (Story)
Aug 29, 2017
Comics come to life (Story)
Aug 29, 2017
One last song (Story)
Aug 23, 2017
Professors showcase creativity (Story)
Aug 21, 2017
All-American comeback (Story)
Aug 21, 2017
Solar eclipse draws thousands to campus (Story)
Aug 15, 2017
First total eclipse since 1910 excites, intrigues (Story)
Aug 15, 2017
Muy bien (Story)
Aug 13, 2017
Evansville community responds to Charlottesville tragedy (Story)
Aug 12, 2017
New trustee wants to ‘speak for students’ (Story)
Apr 19, 2017
KESHO offers mentors for young students (Story)
Apr 18, 2017
Art of argument (Story)
Apr 11, 2017
Writing: going by the wayside? (Story)
Apr 06, 2017
Over 100 awards given at art show (Story)
Apr 06, 2017
Tall Ships offers ‘raw’ sound (Story)
Apr 04, 2017
The winter that never happened (Story)
Mar 29, 2017
Be your own feminist (Story)
Mar 28, 2017
‘A different America’ (Story)
Mar 21, 2017
Don’t let distractions stop progress (Story)
Mar 15, 2017
Designer talks creative process (Story)
Mar 14, 2017
White picket fence barriers (Story)
Mar 01, 2017
Shuttle shortcoming (Story)
Feb 21, 2017
Professor problems (Story)
Feb 21, 2017
Help is real, hope is real (Story)
Feb 15, 2017
Not all homeless (Story)
Feb 09, 2017
Not a ‘real’ fan (Story)
Jan 31, 2017
Empathy not executive orders (Story)
Jan 24, 2017
Guns and college students: is there room for both on campus? (Story)
Jan 18, 2017
‘The art of educated guessing’ (Story)
Jan 17, 2017
The Elephant in the Room (Story)
Jan 09, 2017
Roommate Reality (Story)
Dec 08, 2016
‘No good journalists’ (Story)
Nov 29, 2016
Don’t take advantage of resources (Story)
Nov 29, 2016
Local journalist focuses on media, election (Story)
Nov 16, 2016
Medicine for the heart (Story)
Nov 11, 2016
Panel answers students post-election questions (Story)
Nov 10, 2016
Life explained by the USI bus (Story)
Nov 03, 2016
Vote smart (Story)
Oct 26, 2016
Midnight Madness showcases 2016-17 basketball teams (Story)
Oct 26, 2016
Bridging the political divide (Story)
Oct 26, 2016
Watch party draws 11 students (Story)
Oct 24, 2016
Pups provide stress relief for students (Story)
Oct 19, 2016
‘Responsibitlity to respond’ (Story)
Oct 13, 2016
Controversial speaker talks racial inequality, homophobia (Story)
Oct 07, 2016
Friendship more than filters (Story)
Sep 30, 2016
Get off the excuse caboose (Story)
Sep 14, 2016
Listen to yourself, not the lyrics (Story)
Sep 01, 2016
Put down the phone (Story)
Aug 18, 2016
The real you (Story)
University of Southern Indiana's student publication
Staff