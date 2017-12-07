Water restored to campus, boil advisory in effect

Close A water main break has left the university without water. A RAVE alert was sent just shortly after 10 p.m. Kara Criswell Kara Criswell A water main break has left the university without water. A RAVE alert was sent just shortly after 10 p.m.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Update: Water has been restored to the university after a major water main break on Evansville’s west side left portions of the university without running water Wednesday night.

A boil advisory is in effect until further notice. The Evansville Water Utility is advising customers in the affected area to boil all cooking and drinking water for 10 minutes before use.

While showering is okay, the Evansville Water Utility is recommending people to use hand sanitizer after washing their hands. The university is making hand sanitizer available in the main restrooms on campus.

Red Mango has been closed until further notice, but all other dining locations will remain open.

Bottled water is available at the Community Center, Housing and Residence Life main office, and at all four residence hall desks and the Community Center desk will be staffed 24 hours at this time according to the university.

The break happened in the 4700 block of Upper Mount Vernon Road, and many businesses are also affected.

10:16 p.m. CT (all times central)

Director of Housing and Residence Life Amy Price confirmed that a water outage is affecting all of campus. A university emergency RAVE Alert was issued around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

“I have been here ten years and I have not seen something this big,” Price said. “The water company is trying to fix it but it could be several hours.”

If the situation worsens, Price said housing staff will place flyers on doors and continue to keep the Community Center open 24 hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

51 0 0 0 0