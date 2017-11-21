University of Southern Indiana's student publication

The Shield

GALLERY: USI Men’s Basketball vs. Fisk University

Jordan Auker, Photographer
November 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 23 Photos
Jordan Auker

Julius Rajala, senior forward, battles inside the paint for a layup Monday night at the PAC.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook4Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

University of Southern Indiana's student publication
GALLERY: USI Men’s Basketball vs. Fisk University