A fitting name

Osman Bien Aime, Staff Writer
October 10, 2017

The next time some jackasses decide to unload assault rifles into crowds, we all need to agree to label them as terrorists.

All of them.

Sunday night saw a horrific attack occur in Las Vegas as a gunman opened fire on concert-goers.

According to the LA Times, 59 have lost their lives and another 527 were injured, making this the deadliest mass shooting in our country’s history.

And the most horrifying part? The Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, previously the deadliest mass shooting, only happened a year ago.

It is as if we no longer have time to reclaim our bearings from the last attack before the next one occurs.

With such acts of violence occurring at a faster clip than ever before, we need to just cut the bullshit and call these attackers what they are-terrorists.

All of them.

The stereotype of “the terrorist” has had nearly 20 years to be hammered into our minds.

We hear that word and expect dark-skinned men in turbans. Extra points if that mental image includes an AK-47 in there somewhere.

Goofy, inaccurate caricatures, like this is a damn Bugs Bunny cartoon.

And then, every time someone who does not fit that cartoonish, myopic image decides they are going to harm Americans, we struggle on what to call them.

It does not matter where they are from.

It does not matter what affiliations they have had, if any.

These vicious attacks, these displays of pure, subhuman maliciousness, are acts of terror, plain and simple.

All of them.

This is the brush we ought to paint all of these destructive acts with, because terrorism should not be shorthand for foreign tongues and black flags.

Our own fellow citizens are just as capable of visiting mass destruction upon us, and should they decide to do so, they deserve to be branded no differently from our enemies overseas.

All of them.

