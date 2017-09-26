GALLERY: USI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL VS MISSOURI S&T

Jordan Auker, PhotographerSeptember 26, 2017
Casey Cepicky, freshman setter, sets the ball her teammates Saturday afternoon in the PAC.
Tags: Division II, NCAA, southern indiana, sports, The Shield at USI, university of southern indiana, USI, volleyball
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sports
Stein receives preseason honor
Love of the game
Columns
The Sideline View: Curb your expectations for the PAC
The Sideline View: Cheering can be fun too
The Sideline View: Majors matter more than athletics
The Sideline View: Focus on the new, not the old
The Sideline View: What issues are athletes allowed to speak about?
GALLERY: USI WOMAN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAM VS. UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA
GALLERY: USI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAM VS. NORTHWOOD UNIVERSITY
GALLERY: USI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAM VS. CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
The Shield
University of Southern Indiana's student publication
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.