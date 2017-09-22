The art of the job interview





Hunting down a job opening and sending out a resume is easy, but if the rest of the process isn’t taken seriously, it’s not going to get you anywhere.

It’s really easy to crash and burn while looking for a job, so these things aren’t to be taken lightly.

Here’s a mistake I’ve made before—not thoroughly researching a job I’m interviewing for.

No one wants to ask “What interests you about this position,” only to be responded to with “Uuuuuuuh…”

This is neither the time nor place for educated guesses.

Besides being a completely boneheaded move, nothing says “wow, this person really doesn’t give a damn” quite like them failing to do a Google search.

It also doesn’t hurt to know how to communicate with an employer properly.

Whether by phone or email, speaking cordially and clearly is a must. This isn’t one of your gym buddies, after all.

Basically, don’t email your potential new boss like “We doin’ this interview or nah?”

I have never done this, though after getting hired, I developed the habit of saying “hey dude” to my previous boss.

I guess he was cool with it, seeing as I was there two years.

Another thing—presentation is key. Looking one’s best suggests a pride in one’s own appearance, and interviewers respond positively to that.

First impressions literally are everything.

However, clothes are expensive if one doesn’t already have a nice outfit lying around. In that case, consider borrowing some from a friend.

Even better, if you need a suit, there’s no need to stress out about cost at all.

USI’s own Career Services has a wide array of suits and professional wear they will lend to students with upcoming interviews.

A well-pressed, professional-looking outfit says more positive things about an interviewee than blue jeans and a band shirt.

And that’s really the bottom line—be a professional. It’s expected that everyone who graduates is as such, and the job interview is paramount to that expectation of professionalism.

Discard the casual attitude for just a moment, and take things seriously.

There will be plenty of time to call your boss “dude” after the guy actually hires you.

