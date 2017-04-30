The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

Evansville man arrested in student homicide case

Riley Guerzini, News EditorApril 29, 2017Leave a Comment

The Warrick County Sheriff’s department has arrested an Evansville man in connection with the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

22-year-old Isaiah Hagan was arrested Saturday evening on the charges of Murder, Robbery and Obstruction of Justice according to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Rathgeber, a sophomore nursing major, was found dead Monday morning at Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh. According to a release from Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton, the 20-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said no additional information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

