The Maine stays vulnerable with latest album release

I’m a sucker for a well-written lyric.

That’s exactly what The Maine delivered in its sixth studio album. The band celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of “Lovely Little Lonely,” a 12-track album that showcased its continued ability to be vulnerable.

The album had a similar sound to its 2015 release “American Candy,” but was more mellow than than its pop-adjacent predecessor.

The best track on the album is the finale, “How Do You Feel?.” Lead singer John O’Callaghan asks the listener that question in multiple ways as a slow, steady beat paces along below his vocals.

The song serves as a reminder that living authentically is your best option and tells the listeners that they are not alone in their daily struggles.

The Maine continuously writes lyrics that are honest, but pushed along by happy beats that sometimes distracts from the topic of the song.

This was the case with “Taxi”, the fifth track on the album.

The song describes a conversation between the lead singer and a female that takes place in the backseat of a taxi.

The woman is asking him if the sadness she feels will last forever to which he basically responds, “probably,” as he outlines how sadness and anxiety can creep in against your will, even into the “flawless parts” of your life.

He later says he can’t promise to fix her worries, but he can say she will never be lonely again.

The listener has to stay focused on the lyrics or could find themselves simply humming along with the music.

The one thing I would say is this album made me miss some of the early grit of The Maine. The mellow beats sometimes left me looking for the sound of early tracks like “My Heroine” or “Misery.”

This album sent me back into the band’s discography searching for its older sounds.

It’s amazing to see a band progress and develop different sounds; it’s simply younger me wishing for a new anthem with a throwback feel.

Overall, The Maine seems to be sticking to its vulnerability which is an amazing draw for people who like an honest sound.

The album is lovely and could be a good option for those days where you find yourself feeling a little lonely.

4/5 stars

