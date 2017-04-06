The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

Over 100 awards given at art show

Sarah Rogers, Opinion EditorApril 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Holli Nelson attends the 47th annual Juried Student Art Exhibition Sunday afternoon. Nelson is the sister of student artist Kerri Nelson. “I love this piece of work,” Nelson said. “It gives attention to a fuller figure that normally only perfect women get.” Kerri Nelson is the artist of the piece “Three Hearts of a Sloth.“

Weaving her way through the sardine-packed bodies at the 47th annual Juried Student Art Exhibition, Claire Wright exited the awards ceremony.

Convinced she would not win any awards on her photo, Wright did not think twice about accompanying her grandmother outside to get some fresh air.

“My grandmother wasn’t feeling well so we went outside,” Wright said. “I didn’t know I won anything until after the awards ceremony was finished.”

Wright won the $150 Photography Merit Award on her photo titled “Downtown Life.”

“I was so shocked,” Wright said. “I am still in shock.”

Wright said her success is one step toward her photography career after college.

“It’s so humbling to be recognized like this,” Wright said. “I just know that all of this is for a greater purpose. This isn’t about my photo; this is about what I am capable of doing, and it’s wonderful.”

The Juried Student Art Exhibition recognizes students across art departments through scholarships, purchase awards, merit awards, department awards and academic achievement awards. The total amount donated to the ceremony was $40,000.

Art students are recognized from departments from graphic design, to 3D printing, all the way to sculpture and woodworking.

106 awards were awarded to students, with monetary value ranging from $50 to $2,000.

Teresa Irwin, much like Wright, was attending the art show for the first time as an artist with accepted work.

“I have submitted work before, but this is the first time they have ever accepted any of my work,” Irwin said. “It was a bit of a shock.”

Irwin’s piece, titled “Greek Architecture Chess Pieces,” is the result of her first attempt at 3D printing.

“It’s a completely new ballpark,” Irwin said. “It was definitely a learning curve for me.”

Irwin said the chess pieces were inspired by her love for art history.

“The chess pieces resemble Greek architecture,” Irwin said. “I have always loved the history of art, and being able to replicate something so historic through a new technology is fascinating.”

Irwin said she plans to continue 3D printing in the future.

“I am hoping to convince museums to create 3D replicas of artwork that already exists in the museum,” Irwin said. “I would love to replicate ‘Vinis Tomatillio.’”

Irwin said coming to the art show is inspiring.

“I encourage artists who didn’t get into the show to still come and look at the other work,” Irwin said. “Once you are able to overcome the disappointment of not being chosen, you are able to look at it as a learning experience.”

