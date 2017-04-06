Tall Ships offers ‘raw’ sound

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tall Ships released its second album, “Impressions,” in March.

Never having heard of the band before, I researched its history. From what I discovered, the band has had a hard go of things. Tall Ships has been an independent band for a number of years, due to lack of money, management and label.

With that being said, “Impressions” was everything I did not expect.

Expecting their sound to be along the lines of The Lumineers and Kaleo, my reaction to “Impressions” was pleasantly surprised. The sound wasn’t what I expected, but good God, it was good.

A mixture of alternative rock, soft punk and indie, the album never allowed me a moment of relaxation—I never knew what I was getting myself into the further I traveled down the list of songs.

Listening to “Petrichor,” the lyrics hit me first.

“Don’t believe me when I say I’m sorry, I don’t mean anything I say.”

The lyrics are raw and honest, not oozing of a fake attitude of happiness or coolness that so much music keeps in step with.

The song never grew repetitive, and the lyrics continued to speak a kind of vulnerable truth most artists are uncomfortable with.

“Please forgive me for my boring stories, I’ve never felt that much at all.”

These lines speak of an emotional numbness most people can identify with, but rarely speak of.

The second song I listened to was “Meditations on Loss.” Following suit with “Petrichor,” “Meditations on Loss” told a truth without apology.

Having a more metallic sound, “Meditations on Loss” set the mood with a disorienting clash of eclectic guitar and drums, and monotone vocals.

“So as I am without faith, tell me what should I dream of.”

The song focuses on someone running frantically trying to find meaning and purpose, while not “knowing what I’m running from.”

“Meditations on Loss” is unsettling.

Understandably so, considering the title.

However, the lack of conclusion leaves a feeling of despair and emptiness.

It’s a beautifully written song, and the intent is successful, but dang.

Taking on a softer and more mellow attitude, “Home” was a nice song to end on.

However, the lyrics were as real and raw as ever. Taking the storyline of a man looking back on his life, I connected on a personal level to the longing to go back in time.

“And all the years gone by, feels like nothings changed. The old feelings of nostalgia are toxic and dangerous.”

Dang right nostalgia is toxic.

“Home” is about looking back on a past love, wishing that relationship could come back.

“It’s clear to the both of us that something real was lost, what it is we can’t define.”

“Impressions,” you left me in a mess of emotions—a good mess of emotions, but painful nonetheless.

I look forward to a future with Tall Ships in it, and I have no doubt their next album will be just as powerful.

6 0 0 0 0