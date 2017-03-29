A democratic perspective

Roughly four months ago, the United States elected the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

This was by far one of the most controversial elections America has ever seen.

I started wondering how all those people who attended anti-Trump rallies and loyal Hillary Clinton supporters were handling a Trump presidency.

I was privileged to discuss politics with a fellow student, a Clinton supporter who is unimpressed with our current president.

I started off by simply asking how he was feeling.

He said he felt threatened.

“Everyday something new could occur under our government, and my fellow peers could be in class one day but gone the next,” he said. “I didn’t ask to live in this type of America but I’m here now and I’m living day to day (secretly hoping Trump gets impeached).”

I thought this was interesting, but also felt sympathetic.

As a strong and loyal conservative, I was ecstatic when Trump got elected president.

My perception of the world has always been defined by my conservative perspective, but there are many who don’t share my worldview.

I asked my friend what he would tell Donald Trump if he had the chance.

“To think of the people and not the supporters,” he said. “Trump won the electoral college vote, but not the popular. There are still many people out there who do not want him in the big boy chair.”

It’s hard satisfying a large crowd, especially when it’s a country.

I think Donald Trump has a lot up his sleeve, and there is more to come from a Trump America.

As I interviewed someone who had very different viewpoints than myself, I still laughed and got along with him just fine.

Politics and political views are usually deemed scary and used as a means to separate people, but sometimes I believe that they can bring people together to talk about issues that really matter in the world.

