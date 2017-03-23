GALLERY: USI blood drive

Jenna Bowman, Photographer • March 23, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Ethan Ducheon, a sophomore biology major, gives back to his community by donating blood to the Red Cross Foundation on March 21st.
BreeAna Wilzbacher, junior, and Jonathan Thomas, junior, volunteer to make a difference with the Red Cross Foundation and Delta Zeta and Lambda Chi Alpha sorority and fraternity on March 21st in Carter Hall.
Tags: American red cross, USI, USI Blood Drive
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Features
Mervat Odeh can single-handedly write, photograph, print and distribute a newspaper in the midst of chaos.
“[In Palestine] it was a really hot war ...
Features
Dental hygiene clinic fulfills veterans’ needs
Ceremony to highlight ‘trailblazing women’
‘Vagina Monologues’ seek justice
Students lack accessibility to childcare, but push forward
Arabic instructor spreads acceptance
Expo promotes ‘eating and learning together’
Coming of age story to illustrate resilience
Freshman overcomes adversity
GALLERY: Homecoming week
New Harmony Gallery features theater masks
The Shield
The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.