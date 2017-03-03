USI Men’s Basketball Team loses to Truman State 69-68

Jordan Auker, Photographer • March 2, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Alex Stein, a sophomore guard, drive to the basket Thursday night in the first round of the GLVC tournament at the Ford Center. The Eagles lost to Truman State 69-68.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Uncategorized
...
Faith Connell was one of the first people to know about the renaming of the USI radio station.
Connell, the promotions director for The Spin, found o...
Uncategorized
USI Boys Basketball defeats University of Illinois Springfield 90-57
USI Girls Basketball defeats University of Illinois Springfield 85-57
Riley Guerzini
Film makes ‘Invisible Patients’ visible
Radio station undergoes changes
Last day to drop classes approaches
Opinion
Conspire to be logical
Armon Siadat
Sarah Loesch
Gavin Gaddis
The Shield
The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.