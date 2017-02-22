The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

The Shield

Library unveils strategic plan

Additional popular fiction, lower level main focus

Riley Guerzini, News EditorFebruary 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Rice Library released their strategic plan for 2017-2021 last week focusing on the four objectives: collections, services, spaces and staff.

The strategic plan is the library’s second, the first one was set for 2010-2016 and was one of the last objectives of the previous library director, Ruth Miller.

“I was really happy and thankful that that was in place,” current Director of Rice Library Marna Hostetler said. “It was very helpful as I was interviewing and preparing to come work for the library.”

One objective for the strategic plan is the addition of more popular fiction books.

The collection of over 500 titles will be loaned to the Rice Library through the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Hostetler said the library will have a year-long trial run before making any permanent decisions.

“We are going to see how it goes,” she said. “We will track the numbers and see if people like it.”

Another objective for the library is further outreach to faculty, including space for faculty receptions.

“We are hoping to hire a librarian who will work on scholarly communication issues and this person will work closely with faculty on things like retaining author rights when they publish articles.” Hostetler said. “Libraries are changing, but publishing is changing very quickly and rapidly, so this is part of that transition to digital that we’ve been seeing for some time now.”

The strategic plan also includes expanding the use of the lower level of the library. Hostetler said the library is looking to keep the lower level open until midnight year-round, as it currently closes at 9 p.m.

Hostetler said this will open up more study space in the library, but she is hesitant to keep it open until 2 a.m. like the rest of the library due to safety concerns in the lower level after midnight.

“There is a known war for study rooms on the second, third and fourth floors, so if you leave it open until midnight, I don’t think there will be as much of a problem with people fighting for study rooms,” library student worker Joycelynn Witherspoon said. “I think the biggest problem currently is the study rooms and study spaces. I think with the new BookIt! System, it hasn’t been as much of a problem, but just having more study spaces would be very beneficial.”

The last objective of the strategic plan is replacing part-time staff with full-time staff. Hostetler said the change would not happen until fall of this year. She said the idea was also implemented into the first strategic plan. There are currently 10 part-time staff working at Rice Library.

“I think it will be a lot easier for the communication between library staff,” Witherspoon said.

Hostetler said the plan will continue without any additional funding.

“I think the library is good at listening to student feedback,” Witherspoon said. “I think the higher-ups in the library are really listening to us in terms of what we want. They are way beyond some of the other libraries that I’ve worked in.”

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Help is real, hope is real

Reeling from personal loss, broken friendships, depression, and the transition of coming to college for the first time, Katie Biggs decided she no lon...

USI alumni faring differently since graduation

Teddi Rausch accepted an internship in Indianapolis last month and was told to look for a place to live. The next day the company told her the positio...

SGA elects new president

The Student Government Association elected Christina Lutes as the organization’s new president following the resignation of former president Ashley ...

Local Planned Parenthood rallies offer differing views

Weinbach Avenue is all that separated the pro and anti-Planned Parenthood rallies. Two separate rallies were held outside of the Planned Parenthood o...

Faculty Senate to vote on letter addressing executive order

Faculty Senate got political in its Friday meeting Feb. 10. The senate will vote on an open letter to the university regarding the recent executive o...

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
Library unveils strategic plan