The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

The Shield

‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

Gabi Wy, Features EditorFebruary 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






You can’t spell cringes without “Rings.”

This addition to “The Ring” and “The Ring 2” is why the sequel phenomenon in Hollywood needs to stop.

The premise of these movies is a deadly video that kills its viewers after seven days, and the only way to prevent your death is to make a copy and show someone else. The video was created when a young, powerful girl named Samara projected visions onto a VHS tape and died.

In “Rings,” a group of undergraduates tries to analyze this video to prove the afterlife exists. A faculty member selects students to watch the video for research purposes and continue making the copies so that they live, but the process is flawed and sets our main characters out on a mission to end the curse altogether.

Spoiler: they don’t.

The plot in this movie feels so exhausting by the end when all their attempts to stop the curse proved useless. The effects, particularly when the camera jump cuts and zooms in on a supposedly scary face, made me laugh out loud multiple times.

The majority of the jump scares in this movie were spent on idiotic scene transitions like a character opening an umbrella or a dog barking.

Everything about the main characters’ investigative process was spoonfed; they’re not particularly clever or compelling. They would stumble upon information, and ultimately did uncover the true reason behind the curse; yet with about a minute left of the runtime, Samara appears and says, “I’m sorry, but it won’t stop.”

With an open ending, I might say this leaves room for sequels, but the mystery is essentially solved. Nothing new or groundbreaking hit cinemas through this movie. Not even much entertainment value came out of it.

Like Samara’s cursed video, “Rings” was probably better left unwatched.

.5 Stars (.5 / 5)

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Reviews

Everything is still awesome in ‘Lego Batman’
Everything is still awesome in ‘Lego Batman’
BTS: ‘Something new to experience’

Korean pop is a musical phenomenon that is quickly rising in popularity all across the globe. How could it not? South Korean music displays colorful w...

‘Shadowhunters’ improves with new showrunners
‘Shadowhunters’ improves with new showrunners
‘Death Race’ reboot offensive, cheap, hilarious
‘Death Race’ reboot offensive, cheap, hilarious
‘La La Land’ deserves the hype
‘La La Land’ deserves the hype
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    Everything is still awesome in ‘Lego Batman’

  • Reviews

    BTS: ‘Something new to experience’

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    ‘Shadowhunters’ improves with new showrunners

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    ‘Death Race’ reboot offensive, cheap, hilarious

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    ‘La La Land’ deserves the hype

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    XX album powerful, but only after first three tracks

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    The Founder: I’m lovin’ it

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    Fences: Bleak, but thought-provoking

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    Shadowhunters gives hope for more development

  • ‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’

    Reviews

    Netflix delivers series of fortunate decisions

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
‘Rings’ embodies ‘unnecessary sequel’