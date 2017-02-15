Indiana cannot decide

Indiana has been known to be a little crazy when it comes to the weather.

Last year, we had inches of snow one week , and the next 60 degrees outside and sunny.

It’s starting to look like this again, with Groundhog’s Day just shy of a week ago. With six weeks of winter to go, does it really feel like winter right now?

Saturday February 11 had a high of 72 degrees and a low of 54 degrees. Then, turn it around and it’s a low of 45 degrees all day Sunday.

Will the madness ever end?

The weather is becoming so odd, stores are no longer selling winter apparel, confident that the 60 and 70 degree weather will last.

Now, just about every year we are told there is going to be “the big snowstorm,” and then there never is one. Am I the only one who recognizes it?

Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a place where it was warm all the time?

I’m packing my bags right now.

I understand no one can control the weather, but it seems we can never get predictions correct.

The weather has become so bipolar that I’m wearing my winter jacket one morning with a hat and gloves, and then I walk out of my class to sunny, 75, and absolutely no wind.

As we are now settling into February and the wretched, scary January is behind us, maybe we can have some peace of mind about the rainstorm and flowers that are in the far distance.

Out of everything us students have to deal with while attending college, the weather is by far the most complicated aspect to work with.

Come on weather, work with us, and we will work with you.

