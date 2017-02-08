The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

GALLERY: Homecoming week

Virgilio Paulino a junior political science and philosophy major with a pre-law minor stands with Angela DaCosta, a junior biology (pre-medicine) major after they won Homecoming King and Queen Saturday afternoon in the PAC.

Jenna Bowman

Jenna Bowman

Virgilio Paulino a junior political science and philosophy major with a pre-law minor stands with Angela DaCosta, a junior biology (pre-medicine) major after they won Homecoming King and Queen Saturday afternoon in the PAC.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 20 Photos
Jordan Auker

Two students use their shoes as their phones after being hypnotized for Homecoming week festivities Jan. 30.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

New Harmony Gallery features theater masks
New Harmony Gallery features theater masks
Selfless and Soaring: Senior embarks on year-long charity campaign
Selfless and Soaring: Senior embarks on year-long charity campaign
Intern finds valuable learning at SS&C
Intern finds valuable learning at SS&C
‘Removing the blinders’
‘Removing the blinders’
Spanish film festival to screen five films

The Spanish Film Festival will screen five Spanish films on campus free of charge to the community. The Shield spoke with David Hitchcock, associate p...

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    New Harmony Gallery features theater masks

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    Selfless and Soaring: Senior embarks on year-long charity campaign

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    Intern finds valuable learning at SS&C

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    ‘Removing the blinders’

  • Features

    Spanish film festival to screen five films

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    Selfless and Soaring: Sophomores roast coffee for charity

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    Selfless and Soaring: Student cycles for a cause

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    ‘The art of educated guessing’

  • Features

    GALLERY: MLK Memorial Luncheon: Harvesting a Dream

  • GALLERY: Homecoming week

    Features

    Student experiences ‘eye-opening’ opportunity

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
GALLERY: Homecoming week